First Alert Forecast: Warmer temperatures continue, but not for much longer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Be sure you grab that jacket before you step out the door this morning with temperatures in the 40s and even some 30s to start off our day.

Our afternoon is going to be slightly warmer with temperatures pushing near 80 this afternoon in some spots. Sunshine will hang around all day with just a few fair-weather clouds that could mix in.

A Canadian cold front will approach the Mid State on Thursday, but with a lack of moisture in the atmosphere, we are not expecting more than a few more clouds throughout the day. Just out ahead of the front, we’ll see the warmest air of the week with highs in the mid-80s for the afternoon. Behind that cold front get ready for a big temperature swing for the weekend.

Temperatures drop back into the mid-70s on Friday. It will be a sunny but breezy afternoon with wind gusts over 20 mph at times.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine on Saturday, but temperatures are going to have a tough time actually breaking out of the 60s across the Mid State all day.

Sunday looks slightly warmer with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s for the day under plenty of sun.

We’re back in the upper 70s on Monday with plenty of sunshine before we see temperatures climb back into the 80s by Tuesday!

