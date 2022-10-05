Circumcision protests to take place in Nashville Thursday

The Bloodstained Men and Their Friends are traveling to Nashville to spread their message regarding circumcision.
Billboard for circumcision
Billboard for circumcision(Bloodstained Men)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The activist group Bloodstained Men & Their Friends announced plans to hold two protests in Nashville Thursday.

The Bloodstained Men said the goal of their protests is to “remind the public that babies whose genitals are mutilated as infants grow up to be men who speak out about what was done to their penis before they could defend themselves.”

The first protest in Nashville will occur at Gallatin Pike North and Rivergate Parkway Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon, and the second will be at Broadway and Rep. John Lewis Way from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

On Wednesday, the group protested in Knoxville, wearing all white with red stains in the groin area and holding signs saying, “Circumcision is sexual mutilation” and “Circumcision is cruelty to boys.”

Circumcision protest in downtown Knoxville

“Passerby will be faced with the basic, undeniable human rights argument against the routine genital cutting of children: the foreskin is a healthy, valuable body part that belongs solely and entirely to the child,” the group said in a statement to WSMV. “It is unnecessary, cruel, damaging, and ethically unacceptable to remove a healthy body part from a person who is incapable of consent.”

Nashville is just one stop on their 13-day protest tour. To view the schedule, visit their website.

