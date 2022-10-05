Charter Commission approves two new Nashville charter schools

The schools were originally denied by MNPS.
(Source: MGN)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission approved two new schools to be added to the Metro Nashville area Wednesday.

In July, the Metro Nashville Public Schools Board of Education denied applications for KIPP Southeast Nashville Prep Elementary and KIPP Nashville College Prep Middle School. However, after a vote by the charter commission Wednesday, both schools will fully expand their education models to Antioch and Cane Ridge.

MNPS sent a letter to the board, asking them to uphold the original denial by voting against the appeal; however, both schools were approved on the appeal by a vote of eight to zero.

In addition to the vote to add the two schools in Davidson County, there was a vote to add a Montgomery County/Clarksville Charter school to decide whether or not to uphold the denial for Oxton Academy Charter High School. The board supported the original denial from MCCS, and the school was denied.

