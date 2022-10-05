Charter Commission approves two new Nashville charter schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission approved two new schools to be added to the Metro Nashville area Wednesday.

In July, the Metro Nashville Public Schools Board of Education denied applications for KIPP Southeast Nashville Prep Elementary and KIPP Nashville College Prep Middle School. However, after a vote by the charter commission Wednesday, both schools will fully expand their education models to Antioch and Cane Ridge.

Decisions like the one today in favor of more high-quality options for students are why the Tennessee General Assembly created an appeal process through the Tennessee Public Charter School Commission. School board members in Nashville with ideological and philosophical objections to charter schools would have attempted to deny students of their right to pursue a public school option that best fit their needs. The charter appeal process worked for Nashville families who want another choice for a high-quality education. All children deserve to attend the public school that’s best for them and KIPP has a 17-year history of providing that option for families in Nashville. KIPP’s public charter schools are among the best in the district and I’m confident these two new schools will only add to that success.

MNPS sent a letter to the board, asking them to uphold the original denial by voting against the appeal; however, both schools were approved on the appeal by a vote of eight to zero.

In addition to the vote to add the two schools in Davidson County, there was a vote to add a Montgomery County/Clarksville Charter school to decide whether or not to uphold the denial for Oxton Academy Charter High School. The board supported the original denial from MCCS, and the school was denied.

