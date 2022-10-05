BNA passenger caught bringing firearm through airport security twice in 30 minutes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A passenger traveling through Nashville International Airport was caught attempting to bring a firearm through airport security twice in 30 minutes Monday morning.

Transportation Security Administration officers at BNA said the loaded Glock 9mm handgun was discovered in a passenger’s carry-on bag at 11:30 a.m. Monday. TSA alerted police, who took possession of the bag and escorted the passenger out of the checkpoint area.

After talking with local police, TSA officials said the passenger returned to the security checkpoint to complete the screening. However, officers found the same firearm, but this time it was unloaded during screening. Airport police were again notified, interviewed the passenger, and ensured the passenger did not have the firearm before being screened a third time for his flight.

TSA said while firearms may be transported in checked baggage, they are prohibited in carry-on bags.

“Passengers must remember they’re responsible for the contents of bags, and our advice is they thoroughly inspect all personal belongings to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items before coming to the airport,” said Steve Wood, TSA Federal Security Director for Tennessee.

TSA officers at BNA security have detected 157 firearms at checkpoints in 2022. A total of 163 were seen at the airport in 2021.

In addition to potential criminal charges, passengers who bring firearms to checkpoints face civil penalities from TSA.

