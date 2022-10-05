Attorneys for former TN Rep. Robin Smith ask for sentencing delay due to Casada trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former State Rep. Robin Smith’s attorney submitted an unopposed motion Tuesday asking the court to delay her sentencing to 2024 so that she may testify in a different trial.

According to criminal Information filed in U.S. District Court, Smith engaged in a fraudulent scheme with others to contract with Phoenix Solutions, LLC to provide mail and consulting services for the Tennessee General Assembly members. Smith and others falsely claimed that Phoenix Solutions was operated by an experienced political consultant named “Matthew Phoenix.” In fact, “Matthew Phoenix” was a fictitious person.

According to the Information, a court document, Smith helped others, including two unnamed individuals believed to be former Speaker of the House Glen Casada and his former chief of staff Cade Cothren, devised and intended to devise a scheme to defraud the citizens of the Middle District of Tennessee.

Casada and Cothren were arrested in August and face multiple charges, including theft from programs receiving federal funds, bribery, kickbacks involving programs receiving federal funds, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit fraud.

Smith’s attorneys pointed out that they expect her to testify in Casada’s upcoming trial in October 2023 and suggested that the sentencing hearing for Smith be delayed to the end of January 2024.

Smith could be sentenced to 20 years in prison with no minimum sentence and fined no more than $250,000.

