Verizon customers experience delays with 911 calls

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Verizon customers may experience delays when calling 911.

Memphis Police said in a tweet, callers may experience a silent delay, and Verizon is aware of the issue.

They are working to resolve it. Some calls come directly and some calls are delayed for 20-30 seconds before reaching the emergency center.

According to Verizon, these locations may be affected:

Metro Nashville Emergency Communication Center

Rhea County

Loudon County

Memphis Police Communications

Hamilton County

Emergency Communications District Unicoi County

Wilson County

Use these alternate numbers if you are having trouble dialing 911:

Memphis Police Department 901-545-2677 (COPS)

Memphis Fire 901-458-3311

Bartlett Police 901-385-5555

Collierville Police Department 901-853-3207

Germantown Police Department 901-754-7222

Millington Police Department 901-872-3333

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 901-379-7625

Shelby County Fire Department 901-386-1728

