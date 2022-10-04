Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge to celebrate 62 years on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tootsies Orchid Lounge will hold a free star-studded concert on the outdoor Broadway stage on Tuesday to celebrate its 62nd birthday.

Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, named after Hattie “Tootsie” Bess, has operated across the alley from the Ryman almost continuously since 1960. Over the years, Bess served famous customers such as Kris Kristofferson, Faron Young, and Willie Nelson when there were still up-and-coming artists. She was best known for her generosity toward struggling musicians.

“Tootsie’s Birthday Bash is a birthday party where everyone gets to enjoy the presents. We announce most of the artists, but we like to leave a surprise or two for the show. This year’s lineup looks great already, and we still have people trying to get on the list.,” said Tootsie’s owner Steve Smith. “The music should start around noon with the main lineup starting around 5 p.m.”

Some headliners for Tuesday’s celebration include Lee Brice, Parmalee, Randy Houser, Montgomery Gentry, Cold Ford, Drew Green, and more.

The celebration begins at noon, with the concert lineup starting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.