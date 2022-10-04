‘Too bad he isn’t dead’: Man charged after metal pipe attack in Nashville


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested in Nashville Monday night after police say he beat another man with a metal pipe.

Bryan Rebenstorf, 45, is charged with attempted criminal homicide.

Metro Police responded to 150 Second Ave South after a witness called saying there was a fight underneath the pedestrian bridge in downtown Nashville.

According to an affidavit, police found Rebenstorf, who said he no longer had the pipe but admitted to hitting the man.

While being placed in handcuffs, Rebenstorf told police he should have “hit him harder” and it’s “too bad he isn’t dead.” Rebenstorf later told police he hit the victim 10 to 15 times with the pipe because he had been stealing and sleeping on his bed.

Rebenstorf remains in jail on a $500,000 bond.

