Soldier assigned to Fort Campbell killed in motorcycle crash


Private First Class Kaden J. Jones died in a motorcycle crash on Sept. 30.(101st Airborne Division Office of Public Affairs)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WSMV) - A U.S. Army soldier assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) died after a motorcycle accident in Oak Grove, Kentucky, last week.

Private First Class Kaden J. Jones died in the crash on Sept. 30. He was a soldier in 1st Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

“The Bastogne family is shocked and saddened by the news of Pvt. 1st Class Jones’ sudden death,” 1st Brigade commander Col. Kevin Sharp said. “Our deepest condolences and heartfelt prayers go out to his family and friends. They are all in our hearts during this tragic time.”

