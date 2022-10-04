Riverdale High School teacher passes, community expresses gratitude for his impact

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Riverdale High School announced the passing of history teacher and coach, Stephen Williams.

In a Twitter post on Monday, the high school said Williams’ death was “unexpected and sudden.”

It is with a heavy heart that we share the unexpected & sudden passing of Mr. Stephen Williams. Coach Williams was a dear friend, colleague, a history teacher, & coach to so many Warriors. Please keep his immediate family and our Warrior family in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/ezUuXpySJe — Riverdale HS (@RiverdaleHighTN) October 3, 2022

The tweet received hundreds of likes and dozens of comments from the community. Many comments paid their respects to Williams and expressed gratitude for his impact.

In 2012 Coach Williams took me on as his student teacher. He has been a mentor to me for a decade now. His dedication and passion to education will be missed by many. He influenced the lives of all of those around him. — Ashley Couture (@couturehistory) October 4, 2022

Williams has a dedicated class page on Riverdale High School’s site and a note for his students is written at the bottom.

The note concludes with a heartfelt message to all of his students: “As a teacher, I do care for all of you. Never forget that.”

