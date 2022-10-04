Riverdale High School teacher passes, community expresses gratitude for his impact
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Riverdale High School announced the passing of history teacher and coach, Stephen Williams.
In a Twitter post on Monday, the high school said Williams’ death was “unexpected and sudden.”
The tweet received hundreds of likes and dozens of comments from the community. Many comments paid their respects to Williams and expressed gratitude for his impact.
Williams has a dedicated class page on Riverdale High School’s site and a note for his students is written at the bottom.
The note concludes with a heartfelt message to all of his students: “As a teacher, I do care for all of you. Never forget that.”
