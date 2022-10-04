REPORT: Mayor Cooper advances 47 of 51 commitments to Nashvillians

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper released the latest update to his administration’s Commitment Tracker. The tracker shows Mayor Cooper has advanced most of his commitments to Nashvillians he made during the 2019 mayoral campaign that serves as the foundation for his plan as Mayor.

As he enters his fourth year in office, Mayor Cooper said he has met or is in the process of completing 47 out of his 51 commitments. Thirty-five of those commitments have been met, and 13 are still in progress. The remaining four commitments took on new directions or are not yet in progress.

Some of the commitments that Mayor Cooper has met during his time as mayor include:

- Securing an annual Payment instead of Taxes from the Convention Center Authority in 2020 so that residents’ property taxes were not raised.

- Overseeing the most significant economic development announcement in Nashville’s history without paying job grants, issuing debt, or giving away public land.

- Raising teacher’s pay in Metro Nashville.

“When I ran for Mayor, I campaigned with a 47-page policy platform, so residents knew exactly where I stood on the most important issues facing Nashville, and what I planned to do on each one if elected,” said Mayor Cooper. “Transparency and accountability are at the heart of any effective, responsible government, and by publishing my commitments and keeping the public apprised of our progress, I hope to establish a new standard for how Nashvillians can evaluate how their elected officials are serving them. I’m proud of the progress we’ve made as a city – moving forward on key issues despite facing multiple crises – and recognize the important work ahead to make Nashville a city that works for everyone.”

To see the other commitments the Mayor’s Office has completed or is in the process of finishing, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.