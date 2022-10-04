Rally planned for RiverChase development before Tuesday’s Metro Council meeting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some local equity organizations plan to hold a rally Tuesday evening, right before the scheduled Metro Council meeting.

They’re hoping to change a rezoning request at a property on Dickerson Pike, formerly known as the Riverchase apartments in East Nashville. These local organizations say they want to see displacement throughout the city come to an end--after developers come in wanting to rebuild less affordable housing.

“We have to fight back against these corporate developers,” said Nathaniel Carter.

RiverChase apartments in East Nashville are now an empty lot where developers plan to rebuild. Cypress Real Estate Advisors (CREA) is transforming RiverChase into a mixed-use apartment complex with 1,050 units, 225 of those being affordable housing.

Stand-Up Nashville—they want to see the ongoing issue of displacement throughout Nashville come to an end after they were forced to find housing.

“But a lot of these families are separated from each other a lot of families…when they got pushed out and displaced, they can’t pay their rent. We don’t have rent control in the city of Nashville,” said Carter.

Carter leads the workforce development sector of Stand-Up Nashville, an organization geared toward ensuring racial and economic equity throughout Music City. He says some of the families received a little over two-thousand dollars to solidify housing ---which he says doesn’t even scratch the surface.

“The people in the city of Nashville have to understand that the average rent in Nashville is $2,000. Those young families that were displaced were paying around the average of six to eight hundred dollars a month so when you put somebody in that situation where they got to pay two thousand dollars a month from six to eight hundred dollars a month that’s where the displacement comes in at.

They will ask the council Tuesday night to deny the rezoning requests that allow the developers to have a higher density and over 1100 units.

Ultimately, their goal is to stop the displacement of people and families across Nashville.

“This is systematically designed around corporate entities. They have a relationship with Oracle. Oracle is coming in. They are building these apartment complexes for people who work for Oracle, not the people that they’ve displaced,” said Carter.

Meanwhile, they’re urging the Metro Council and city leaders to deny the zoning request.

“Please don’t honor the rezoning. This is the way that we get back to our city. This is how we fight back for our city,” said Carter.

Tuesday evening before the Metro Council meeting members of Stand-Up Nashville, NOAH, the SEIU Local 205, The Equity Alliance, neighbors, and former residents of RiverChase will attend the rally and speak during the council meeting. The rally will be held at Metro Courthouse, 1 Public Sq.

Timelines of Events:

5:30: Food & Music

6:00: Rally

6:30: Council meeting begins

Several groups are coming together to hold a 'Rally Against Displacemnent' before Tuesday's Metro Council meeting where they will decide if the former RiverChase apartments will be re-zoned or not.

