Police investigate alleged suspicous white van

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is investigating “possible” suspicious activity involving suspects allegedly offering children money in a white van.

CPD first received reports of the incident on Sept. 30 around 5 p.m. from a woman who said that her seven-year-old child was offered money by a man and woman in the white van around the Tiny Town Road and Needmore Road area. The child said he was offered money if he promised to come back and “wash their vehicle.”

After receiving the report, officers began canvassing the area and provided extra patrol since the initial report was made. However, they have yet to make contact with a vehicle matching the description.

Anyone who has experienced a similar incident or has information regarding this one is asked to contact Detective Lockerman at 931-648-0656, ext. 5299.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.