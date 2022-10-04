Nashville man arrested after month-long homicide investigation in Shelbyville
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man was arrested after a month-long homicide investigation by the Shelbyville Police Department.
31-year-old Mohamed Miray, of Nashville, was arrested on Tuesday morning and was charged with criminal homicide in connection to the shooting death of Rafael Mendoza-Pineda.
The Shelbyville Police Department was assisted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations, the Metro Nashville Police Department and the U.S. Marshal Service.
