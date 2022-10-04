Metro Council to vote on $50M homeless resolution

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The $50 million federally funded plan to help the homeless will be considered on Tuesday night by Metro Council.

The plan is divided into four parts. The largest portion, $25 million, will go toward long-term housing. The other parts will cover temporary or gap housing, case management services and incentives to create low-barrier housing.

In a colorful room lined with chairs inside City Road United Methodist Church, Pastor Jay Voorhees looks over a mobile housing navigation center. It’s a pilot program that houses 15 homeless people.

Inside they have shelter, food and programs that help them successfully leave the facility when they are ready.

“The goal is you want them to succeed,” Voorhees said. “You don’t want them to come in and stay in a place overnight have to go back out.”

As winter approaches, he said the temporary shelter is needed.

“We probably have 75 people waiting to get into this program at this point,” Voorhees said.

If Metro Council passes a $50 million resolution to help the homeless, six to eight churches could do the same work.

“The goal is to be able to take this model and take it into other congregations that have unused space that can be used for housing folks along the way, Voorhees said.

“We have to have all the pieces of this to work,” Cathy Jennings with the Continuum of Care said regarding the resolution.

She said if it goes into effect, the city will see changes soon.

“So, immediately we would be able to see some temporary housing options,” she said. “Start moving people into those and they would start receiving services.”

She said permanent housing could be available in six months.

In two years, Voorhees said some churches could help hundreds of people.

“If the portion of the $50 million that’s designated for these programs doesn’t happen, then we’re really kind of, I don’t know how we’re going to respond to our homeless service,” he said.

Metro Council will vote on the resolution inside City Hall on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.