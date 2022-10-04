Man stops ambulance with patient, forces way inside to look for drugs, report says

Report: Knoxville man arrested Sunday for stopping ambulance transporting a patient, forcing his way inside and looking for drugs
Mark Denton, 44
Mark Denton, 44(JIMS)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:03 AM CDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested Sunday for stopping an ambulance on the Strip that was transporting a patient, forcing his way inside and looking for drugs, a report obtained by WVLT News states.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. when Mark Denton, 44, flagged down an ambulance with a patient inside, according to the report. The driver stopped the vehicle and asked Denton what was wrong, the report said, and Denton told the personnel he needed help because he had cut his toes with a lawn mower.

As the responders were telling Denton they could not transport him to a hospital, he allegedly opened the ambulance’s doors and began looking for narcotics inside. Officers then arrived on the scene, the report said, and detained Denton since he was slurring his speech and unsteady on his feet.

Denton reportedly told officers and AMR after the fact that he had cut his toes in 1971 and did not need any help. He was charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

