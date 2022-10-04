Man indicted for July vehicular homicide case


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A grand jury indicted a man Tuesday afternoon for allegedly killing a pedestrian on July 14.

Metro Police Fatal Crash investigators said 49-year-old Kevin Messer was allegedly driving in his Ford Focus at high speed east on Apache Trail when he hit and killed Kentarius Carpenter, 31, of Memphis.

The investigation showed that Carpenter was attempting to cross the roadway in the 3900 block of Apache Trail when he was hit.

Messer was already jailed on unrelated charges and was charged with vehicular homicide by recklessness and is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

