Man allegedly rapes woman in her car after asking for ride to work

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested in Madison after he was accused of raping a woman in her car early Tuesday morning.

24-year-old Gary Lynn Pohlemann III was accused of raping a 25-year-old acquaintance.

The victim told the Metro Nashville Police Department that she picked up Pohlemann in her minivan on May Drive after he asked for a ride to work.

According to police, while giving her directions he began touching her inappropriately.

She then pulled the van over on Gallatin Pike South near Madison Boulevard and told him to stop.

Pohlemann then allegedly took and smashed the victim’s phone and threw it into the backseat and raped her.

Police said the victim screamed for help. A passerby in the area heard her cries and ran toward the van.

After the victim exited, Pohlemann allegedly tried to drive away in the van, which was later recovered on Rio Vista Drive.

Warrants were obtained and Pohlemann was charged aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, vandalism and sexual battery.

