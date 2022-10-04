‘It was a happy day in heaven for Conway Twitty’: Grand Ole Opry members discuss Loretta Lynn


WSMV's Danielle Jackson sits down with country music legend Bill Anderson to discuss the death of Loretta Lynn.
By Mary Alice Royse and Danielle Jackson
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV’s Danielle Jackson sat down with country music legend Bill Anderson to discuss the death of Loretta Lynn Tuesday.

Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

The Kentucky coal miner’s daughter, whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90.

“Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” the family said in a statement. They asked for privacy as they grieved and said a memorial would be announced later.

Country music community reacts to death of legend Loretta Lynn

