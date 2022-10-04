Inmate indicted in connection to death of fellow inmate

CAMDEN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Benton County inmate was indicted and charged Monday concerning the death of a fellow inmate in early 2022.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on May 24, at the request of former 24th Judicial District Attorney General Matt Stowe, TBI special agents began investigating the in-custody death of 41-year-old Christopher S. Ellis at the Benton County Jail. An autopsy revealed that Ellis’s death was due to a drug overdose.

During the investigation, agents determined Jason K. Johnson, 44, was the person responsible for supplying the drugs to Ellis while in the Benton County Jail.

On Monday, Johnson was indicted and charged with Second Degree of Murder and Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility. Johnson, incarcerated in Benton County on unrelated charges, was served arrest warrants on the indicted charges. His bond for these counts is set at $500,000.

