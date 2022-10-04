Gaylord Opryland to pay $630K after hiring discrimination allegations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gaylord Opryland, a resort and conference center, agreed to pay $630,722 in back wages and interest to resolve allegations that they discriminated against 250 Black, Asian, and female applicants for housekeeping positions for two years according to the United States Department of Labor.

A routine compliance investigation by the department’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs alleged that from Aug. 17, 2018, to Aug. 17, 2020, Marriott Hotel Services Inc.’s Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center used hiring practices that violated Executive Order 11246.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the order prohibits federal contractors from discriminating based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, or national origin.

“Federal contractors’ employment practices must not discriminate,” said Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs Southeast Regional Director Aida Collins in Atlanta. “Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center worked cooperatively with the U.S. Department of Labor to resolve our concerns. They also demonstrated their commitment to make appropriate changes to their hiring process and provide equal employment opportunities.”

Officials said although Gaylord Opryland did not admit or deny the allegations, it entered into an early resolution conciliation agreement and agreed to take steps to ensure its selection process, personnel practices, and hiring policies are free from discrimination and that its recordkeeping methods meet legal requirements. Gaylord Opryland will also offer jobs to 49 affected applicants as positions become available.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.