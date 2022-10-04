First Alert Forecast: More Sunshine & Slightly Warmer Temps

After another beautiful warm day here in the mid-state, temperatures will fall again overnight into the 40s under clear skies as high pressure continues to dominate our area.

The warmest temperatures of the week can be found tomorrow and Thursday. Ahead of a cold front, highs will warm into the lower and middle 80s both days with Thursday being the warmest of the two.

With that cold front passing through, some clouds will be present those days and even into the weekend, but it will generally be too dry to see any rain. Temperatures will fall back into the 70s by Friday.

Friday and Saturday will be breezy days with winds that could gust up to 20mph. Those breezy north winds bring what could be the coolest day we have seen since April on Saturday with highs only expected to climb into the middle and upper 60s.

Regardless, the weekend looks nice with fall like temperatures and partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be back into the 70s for Sunday and Monday.

