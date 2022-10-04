Firefighters save homeowner after fire breaks out at home in Pulaski

PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person was saved from their home by first responders after a fire broke out at there home.

The fire happened on Saturday, Oct. 1, in the 900 block of Murrey Drive.

Public safety officers, Taylor Keith, John Wade and Ricky Watkins were able to remove the homeowner and administer CPS until EMS arrived on the scene and took the patient.

Due to the heave fire conditions throughout the home and structural instability, crews had to perform a defensive fire attack.

Crews were eventually able to control the fire and get it under control.

Pulaski Fire Department was helped by the Pulaski Police Department and Giles County Fire.

