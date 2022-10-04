Country music community reacts to death of legend Loretta Lynn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter and a pillar of country music, died Tuesday morning. She was 90 years old.

“Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” her family wrote in a statement.

Lynn’s family asked for privacy as they grieve her loss and remember the good times.

Below are reactions from her country music family. More responses will be added throughout the day.

A statement from the family of Loretta Lynn.



60 years of Opry membership, countless memories, songs and stories.



Our Opry family turns to music when words fail. Thank you for all you’ve given to the Opry, @LorettaLynn.



We love you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NnLMzTRIWE — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) October 4, 2022

We are heartbroken to learn about the passing of @LorettaLynn, the Coal Miner's Daughter. She inspired generations of female musicians & has forever left a mark on Country Music's history. Our deepest sympathy goes out to her family & loved ones during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/E1Eg3CS1XB — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) October 4, 2022

Loretta was a trailblazer for women, a country music icon, and a beacon of light to all those around her.



We will miss you, @LorettaLynn. Your legacy will live on forever here at the Mother Church. pic.twitter.com/32JVEwaVor — Ryman Auditorium (@theryman) October 4, 2022

We’re sure going to miss @LorettaLynn. What an amazing woman and so unbelievably talented. Very thankful she shared that with all of us fans. God bless all of the family. Rest in Peace Loretta. See you down the road. — gs pic.twitter.com/TxniY3Qmgs — George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) October 4, 2022

Mom and I are saddened to hear about the loss of a true legend, @LorettaLynn. When dad passed, she said Country would never be the same without dad. It will definitely not be the same without the coal miner’s daughter. Rest in peace. - CD, Jr.& Hazel Daniels pic.twitter.com/ZZNHKbw3oU — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) October 4, 2022

She was an iconic legend and did things the way she wanted. I am so bless to call her friend. I miss u already Loretta. Love u. And rest now u angel. pic.twitter.com/oPVgfrO1vd — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) October 4, 2022

RIP Miss Loretta. I find it very difficult to put your beautiful soul, talent and friendship into words right now... so I will use the ones you said to me and so many others, so many times…”I love you honey”

Kid Rock pic.twitter.com/QMAJyjS4mK — KidRock (@KidRock) October 4, 2022

She showed us all how to unapologetically tell the truth. One of the greatest there ever will be. I’ll be singing “Dear Miss Loretta” with a little extra love tonight at the @opry ♥️ Now she really is a Honky Tonk Angel 🕊 #RIP pic.twitter.com/fiUNnTrlvZ — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) October 4, 2022

Celebrating the life of Loretta Lynn. One of my highest honors was being joined by her and George Jones on a song I wrote called “Country Music Has The Blues”. She handed me this wonderful gift on that day. #lorettalynn pic.twitter.com/xUF4IVQMKe — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) October 4, 2022

My heart is broken with the news of my sweet friend Loretta Lynn passing. I will remember all the sweet visits and laughs we shared. RIP sweet Angel. pic.twitter.com/X5IqiD63an — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) October 4, 2022

there are not enough words to thank you @LorettaLynn for making a path for women in country to ride on. your songs and stories will be with us forever. Rest in peace 🤍 — Ingrid Andress (@IngridAndress) October 4, 2022

oh, sweet loretta lynn… what a life! what an icon! what a trailblazer! what a beautiful soul! may she rest peacefully with the angels. my heart is with her family and friends. #lorettalynn #riplorettalynn — leann rimes cibrian (@leannrimes) October 4, 2022

Listening to nothing but Loretta Lynn for the rest of the week. RIP to an absolute icon in country music. Damn. — Parker McCollum (@ParkerMcCollum) October 4, 2022

Very sad news this morning … LORETTA LYNN has gone home … Great Britain lost their Queen … now we have lost ours … Rest easy ma’am. You were loved all … 😢 #RIPLorretta pic.twitter.com/eUlgqVhNjF — The Oak Ridge Boys (@oakridgeboys) October 4, 2022

It’s safe to say I wouldn’t even be making country music today if it weren’t for Loretta Lynn. She showed me up what it looked like to be a musician and a mama. Her writing was as real as the day is long. This one hurts on another level. I’ll miss her forever. pic.twitter.com/xpQZwp4TnB — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) October 4, 2022

