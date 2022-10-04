Bono to perfom at Ryman early November


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Live Nation and Penguin Random House announced a 14-city book tour supporting a soon-to-be-released memoir by U2 lead singer Bono that will include a stop by the Ryman Auditorium.

The book tour, Stories of Surrender, is a limited run of theatre dates to mark the release of a memoir in which one of the world’s most well-known artists writes for the first time about his remarkable life and those he has shared with. Bono will bring the stories of his life to live, live, and in-person to 14 cities across North America and Europe.

“I miss being on stage and the closeness of U2′s audience,” said Bono. “In these shows, I’ve got some stories to sing, and some songs to tell… Plus, I want to have some fun presenting my ME-moir, SURRENDER, which is really more of a WE-more if I think of all the people who helped me get from there to here.”

Bono will perform at the Ryam on Nov. 9. Tickets go on sale Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. and will be available online. The memoir will be released on Nov. 1 to the public.

