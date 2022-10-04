BBB: Five things to know before donating to Hurricane Ian relief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Good samaritans worldwide are looking for ways to help Floridians after Hurricane Ian. The Better Business Bureau offered tips and tricks to donate to the correct organizations without getting scammed.

The severe damage in Florida prompted many to seek ways they could help. The following list giving tips meet all 20 of the BBB Charity Standards and are proven to be trustworthy for those working to donate:

1. Is the disaster appeal clear?

BBB said that the contribution request should identify the disaster relief activities you support. There are many possibilities, such as temporary shelter, food, medical care, and other emergency needs. Officials suggest you don’t assume what they do base solely on the group’s name.

2. Does the charity already have a presence in the impacted area?

Charities that already have support staff in the impacted areas are more likely to deliver help quickly at a time of immediate need.

3. Is the charity an experienced relief organization?

Professional relief organizations will be able to provide help with incredible speed and efficiency more than a newly created effort, according to BBB.

4.) If considering crowdfunding, do you know its procedures?

Some crowdfunding sites take measures to vet postings after a disaster; others don’t. BBB said you should review the site’s policies and procedures. If in doubt, donating to people you know and trust is always safest.

5.) Does the organization meet the 20 BBB Charity Standards?

BBB recommends donating to charities that meet all 20 of the BBB Standards for Charity Accountability.

