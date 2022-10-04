Barstool Sports restaurant to open in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Barstool Sports, a digital media company, will open a new restaurant and bar in downtown Nashville sometime in 2023.

According to the Secretary of State’s Website, the business will be opening at 123 Second Ave South, the former location of Joe’s Crab Shack that shut down after nearly 20 years of business in September. The business filing also read that Barstool Nashville will have an established headquarters in Brentwood.

Founded by internet figure David Portnoy in 2003, the national Barstool Sports brand has roots in many major cities. The affiliation with Music City began with the Barstool Nashville online community.

