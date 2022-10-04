2 people, dog escape Franklin fire

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Two people and a dog escaped a significant fire at a townhome in Franklin Tuesday morning.

The fire happened at the Del Rio Commons community at about 1 a.m. Firefighters responded and quickly put out the fire, preventing it from spreading to the interior of four adjoining homes, a media release said.

Franklin Fire Battalion Chief Jonathan Jenkins said the two occupants and their pet dog escaped unharmed but have been displaced.

Jenkins said that the exterior of the neighboring units sustained some damage, but they remain habitable. He said the fire appears to have started on the exterior patio and spread to the house. Damage is estimated at $240,000.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents. The townhomes are not equipped with automatic fire sprinklers.

