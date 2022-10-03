Woman bangs on doors, alerting neighbors to Antioch fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An Antioch woman sprang into action when she saw smoke billowing from a neighboring townhome Sunday afternoon.

The woman, who goes by ‘Mama T,’ and ran over to where she saw the fire and banged on doors to alert her neighbors.

Firefighters said everyone made it out safely, and nobody was home where the fire started.

“I stepped out, looked to the left and I could not believe what I saw,” Mama T said. “It was a wall of fire and it was as wide as the back of the house. I just kept thinking, is this real, is this real, because I thought it was going to be a barbecue, you know.”

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the fire. They say the fall and winter months are their busiest for accidental fires.

The Nashville Fire Department (NFD) is warning people not to get careless with fire, and heat-operated items in their attempts to stay warm.

Monday afternoon, at the section of townhomes off Hickory Hollow Pkwy affected by the fire, two of the homes had been boarded up.

Looking from her back porch at the damage, Mama T is grateful she was there when her neighbors needed her.

“It was more like a mom moment. All I saw was fire, oh my God, I’ve got to see if somebody is in there, Mama T said. “The ones who came home to that devastation, I couldn’t imagine, leaving and coming back but having a life.”

All of the occupants of the building will be displaced due to the power being cut off. NFD said the building had five units.

