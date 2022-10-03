What to know about October weather in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - October is finally here, and right on cue, we’ve had a nice little chill of air each morning for the past week or so. Another thing you may have noticed is that the leaves are changing colors and falling in many places. These are things you expect in October. Here’s a few things you might not realize about this month:

October is a transition month from Summer to Fall. The days are getting shorter, and the nights are getting longer. We lose over an hour of daylight during this month, which leads to our high temperatures being reached earlier in the afternoon, and those average highs trend cooler throughout the month.

We started the months with average highs in the upper 70s, but by Halloween, average highs will dip into the upper 60s with overnight lows generally in the 40s.

October is also a wet month here in the Mid-State. Over 3″ of rain is typically observed throughout the month on average, but in 2014 over 8″ of rain fell during October.

This just goes to show you that we are no stranger to seeing extremes during the Fall months!

