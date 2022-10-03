TONIGHT AT 6: How school districts are keeping your child healthy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s the beginning of flu season and lots of children pick up the virus at school.

Those students could stay healthier this year thanks to big upgrades across Middle Tennessee.

Dozens of local schools are getting new HVAC systems for the first time in decades. It’s all thanks to federal funds Congress approved in response to COVID-19.

DeKalb County Schools is one district taking advantage of the money.

For example, the district upgraded HVAC systems at Northside Elementary for the first time since the school was built 22 years ago.

Units are only designed to last 15 years at most.

“I think that is part of why I work here is I can make a difference in every child’s life, maybe not directly like a teacher, but indirectly making their learning space more comfortable,” Aaron Young, DeKalb County Schools maintenance supervisor, said.

But the improvements go beyond comfort.

