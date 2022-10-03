Tennessee Senator Ken Yager announces cancer diagnosis

Senator Ken Yager is being treated for prostate cancer, according to an announcement on social media Monday, Oct. 3.
Senator Ken Yager
Senator Ken Yager(TN General Assembly)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee state senator has asked for prayers after announcing his cancer diagnosis Monday.

Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) shared that he had recently been diagnosed with prostate cancer. As a result, he said he was surrounded by a team of doctors that had put him on treatment.

“Malinda and I are in good spirits and optimistic,” Sen. Yager said on Twitter.

He addressed his schedule, saying that it would be interrupted occasionally but that he was still looking forward to an “active role this coming session.”

Sen. Yager represents District 12 of Campbell, Fentress, Morgan, Rhea, Roane, Pickett and Scott Counties.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Deputy speaks after stopping car during parade
‘There wasn’t any other option’: Hero deputy speaks out after Macon Co. Homecoming Parade
Deputy speaks after stopping car during parade
Deputy speaks after stopping car during parade
Kittens rescued in Florida taken to Middle TN
More than 40 cats taken to Middle TN after Hurricane Ian aftermath
Antioch woman saves neighbors from townhome fire
Woman bangs on doors, alerting neighbors to Antioch fire
Antioch woman saves neighbors from townhome fire
Antioch woman saves neighbors from townhome fire