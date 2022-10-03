MyTN mobile app recognized with national award

(KEYC, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A mobile app that connects Tennesseans to state services has been honored with an award from the Center for Digital Government.

The app, called MyTN, was produced by the Department of Finance and Administration’s Strategic Technology Solutions and Customer-Focused Government division.

The agency says it offers a single access point for government services and offers notifications and alerts.

Some of the services include:

  • Jobs4TN
  • Safety alerts
  • Pick Tennessee Products
  • Driver services, including live wait times
  • KidCentral TN
  • Child Abuse Referral and Tracking (CARAT)
  • Felony Offender Information (FOIL)
  • TWRA On the Go

The app is one of 13 from across the U.S. to receive Government Experience Awards.

MyTN can be downloaded in the Apple App store or in Google Play.

