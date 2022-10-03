Mount Juliet first responders raise money for good cause in basketball tournament


Basketball hoop generic
Basketball hoop generic(USMC)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Mount Juliet Fire Department and the Mount Juliet Police Department will face off in a charity basketball tournament.

The game will be held at the Mount Juliet High School Gym at 1875 Golden Bear Gateway at 7 p.m. For seats behind the basket, they are $10 for one person and $30 for a family of four or five. For seats behind the bench, tickets are $15 for one person and $45 for a family of four or five.

Tickets can be purchased at the door.

The proceeds from the game will go towards the James Bess Foundation.

The James Bess Foundation grants final dreams to adults between the ages of 21 to 65 battling a terminal illness. Some notable people that donated to the foundation were Reba, Guns N’ Roses, Charlie Daniels, Luke Combs, and Dude Perfect.

For more information about the James Bess Foundation, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Officer attacked during arrest
Metro Police officer released from hospital after assault during arrest
Alex Friedmann was arrested for allegedly possessing information about the interior of the new...
Alex Friedmann settles with state over ‘iron man’ cell lawsuit
4 apply for Davidson County judicial vacancy
Keeping students healthier during flu season
TONIGHT AT 6: How school districts are keeping your child healthy