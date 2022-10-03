Mount Juliet first responders raise money for good cause in basketball tournament

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Mount Juliet Fire Department and the Mount Juliet Police Department will face off in a charity basketball tournament.

The game will be held at the Mount Juliet High School Gym at 1875 Golden Bear Gateway at 7 p.m. For seats behind the basket, they are $10 for one person and $30 for a family of four or five. For seats behind the bench, tickets are $15 for one person and $45 for a family of four or five.

Tickets can be purchased at the door.

The proceeds from the game will go towards the James Bess Foundation.

The James Bess Foundation grants final dreams to adults between the ages of 21 to 65 battling a terminal illness. Some notable people that donated to the foundation were Reba, Guns N’ Roses, Charlie Daniels, Luke Combs, and Dude Perfect.

For more information about the James Bess Foundation, click here.

