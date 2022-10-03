Motorcyclist hospitalized following crash in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A serious crash involving a motorcycle shut down a main road in Clarksville on Sunday night.

According to Dash 10 Media, a motorcyclist struck the back of a pickup truck at the intersection of Fort Campbell Blvd. and Ringgold Road around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday. The motorcycle actually hit the truck’s rear driver’s side panel.

The motorcyclist was air-lifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville with serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.