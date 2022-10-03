Motorcyclist dies in crash on Hwy 431 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tom Austin Highway (US 431) was closed for a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on Monday afternoon in Springfield.

According to Smokey Barn News, 38-year-old Travis Dowlen, of Springfield, was riding a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle south on the highway at a high rate of speed when he slammed into a Chevrolet Silverado making a left turn out of West County Farm Road.

The crash was called in around 3:30 p.m. Dowlen was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Silverado was not injured.

Several agencies were at the scene to assist in the wreckage and investigation.

