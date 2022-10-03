More than 40 cats taken to Middle TN after Hurricane Ian aftermath

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a national animal protection nonprofit, teamed up with BISSELL Pet Foundation, Humane Society Naples and Race For Life Rescue to help with a life-saving rescue flight that brought rescue equipment and supplies to Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

The flight returned with more than 40 cats from several shelters and rescues up and down the coast of Florida.

After the category-4 hurricane hit, the destruction was catastrophic. Millions of people were left in dire conditions without power and supplies. As the human death toll climbs, ARC said the number of animal casualties is not known.

Monday’s rescue flight, which was also the inaugural flight of Race For Life Rescue, was a collaborative effort to bring life-saving animal supplies into the region and evacuate adoptable animals out.

Equally important, it helps to clear space so that agencies on the ground can respond to the surge of newly displaced animals in the aftermath of the disaster.

“We are so grateful for the opportunity to help the people and animals of Florida in any way during this difficult time,” said ARC’s Executive Director, Tim Woodward, “And we’re honored to be part of this collaboration of multiple animal protection organizations.”

The 40+ cats are receiving medical, physical, and emotional care at Animal Rescue Corps’ Rescue Center outside Nashville. To donate or volunteer, please visit www.animalrescuecorps.org

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.