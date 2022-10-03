Metro Police officer released from hospital after assault during arrest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Metro Nashville Police officer recovered at home Monday after being kicked in the head while arresting a suspect involved in a fight Saturday afternoon.

Officer Eric Ziegler, 27, was attempting to bring 24-year-old Anclemo Garcia Vasquez into custody after he had cut a man with a box cutter on 3rd Avenue South and Symphony Place. Authorities said Vasquez attacked the victim with the box cutter and a large metal water bottle.

When Officer Ziegler attempted to bring Vasquez into custody, he was repeatedly kicked by the 24-year-old and suffered a head injury. Another officer was also kicked in the knee during the interaction.

Officer Ziegler was admitted to a local hospital for evaluation and has since been discharged.

Vasquez was charged with two counts of assaulting an officer, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and public intoxication. He is being held in lieu of a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.