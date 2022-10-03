Metro Police investigating after three shot near East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department are investigating after three people were shot on Sunday night.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 600 block of South 7th Street.

Police on the scene said that the three suffered non-critical injuries. Officials told a WSMV that they found 35 shell casings.

This story is developing, WSMV will update you as more information comes out.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.