Metro Council to vote on $500,000 grant towards Planned Parenthood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday, Metro Council members plan to vote on a proposal that could help fund women getting an out-of-state abortion.

Some council members have been proposing for a $500,000 grant to be approved. People anticipating the vote said they’re hoping the proposal will be approved while others have said using government funds may not be the answer.

Regardless, the vote will leave many on edge. Dozens of Metro Council members will be gearing up, and many will speak out.

“I think that anything that enables the citizens of Tennessee to have access to safe medical treatment is always going to be a benefit,” said Jessica Wood.

But not all speaking out, are in support.

“I don’t know that the government should really be involved in abortion one way or the other or that we should be allocating funds for that type of activity,” said Andrew Hart.

In the proposal, which eight Metro Council members endorsed, $500,000 would be allocated to the Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi to help women get out-of-state abortions, sex education and safe sex supplies.

“As long as we’re investing in people having access to something, we can put our beliefs aside because, at the end of the day, it’s the right to life on their part too,” said Wood.

While Wood is hoping for an approval vote, Hart said what’s being proposed is not the answer.

“Whether to allocate funds for something that is personal, I hope they don’t,” said Hart. “I think the funds should go to something that is for civil improvements, public work improvements in that kind of thing.”

Council members said the $500,000 fund will not come from taxpayers, but from an already approved budget.

Whether the proposal will be approved or denied, Wood believes just having conversations may benefit everyone in some way.

“It could go either way, but I think at the end you’ll also help draw conversations around the issues and maybe people will take a deeper look at it,” Wood said.

The Metro Council meeting will be held on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

