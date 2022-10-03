House fire kills one person in Rutherford Co.

WALTERHILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several Rutherford County agencies responded to a large house fire that resulted in one person dying on Sunday afternoon.

According to Rutherford County Fire and Rescue, they were called to a house fire on South Epps Wood Court around noon on Sunday. Heavy fire was seen on one corner of the structure.

One person was found inside the home and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway, led by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Marshal.

The Lascassas Volunteer Fire Department and Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services also responded to the fire call.

