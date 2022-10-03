Gas prices fluctuate in Middle Tennessee

SYLVAN PARK, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gas prices in the country continue to be all over the map.

At some California gas stations, prices are hitting $6 per gallon whereas in Texas some places have dropped under $3.

In Middle Tennessee, prices continue to fluctuate.

Terry Hamm lives in West Nashville and said that he loves to support the local economy, but he can only go so far which is why he lives out in Cheatham County.

“It’s pretty simple to explain,” said Hamm. “I live in Sylvan, but gas prices are just cheaper out here.”

According to AAA, the average county gas price is at $3.80, which is 60 cents higher than it was a year ago.

AAA blames the high prices on pipeline maintenance and the Russian-Ukraine war.

“You get what you get and you got to go where you can get cheap gas, but everything’s outrageous now,” said Hamm.

For now consumers are hoping that prices at the pump will soon go down.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.