Four injured in East Nashville shooting

The scene Sunday night after four people were injured in an East Nashville shooting.
The scene Sunday night after four people were injured in an East Nashville shooting.(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating after four people were shot on Sunday night.

The shooting happened at about 10 p.m. in the 600 block of South Seventh Street.

Police said two victims were shot in their legs, one victim was shot twice in the back and once in each arm, and a fourth victim was grazed by a bullet on his leg.

Officials told a WSMV that they found 35 shell casings. None of those injured face life-threatening injuries.

This story is developing, WSMV will update you as more information comes out.

