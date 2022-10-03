Four injured in East Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating after four people were shot on Sunday night.

The shooting happened at about 10 p.m. in the 600 block of South Seventh Street.

Police said two victims were shot in their legs, one victim was shot twice in the back and once in each arm, and a fourth victim was grazed by a bullet on his leg.

Officials told a WSMV that they found 35 shell casings. None of those injured face life-threatening injuries.

This story is developing, WSMV will update you as more information comes out.

