Former THP officer reported missing after assault case sentencing

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A former Tennessee Highway Patrol officer was reported missing Monday after being sentenced for a 2020 assault case.

Columbia Police are looking for Harvey David Briggs, 54, who was last seen in Sunnyside in Columbia on Saturday. Before he left, Briggs made several concerning statements to the family. They have not heard from him since.

In Sept. 2020, Briggs was arrested for ripping a protester’s mask off. THP said they terminated the 22-year veteran of the department for unprofessional conduct.

Video of the incident shows Briggs shouting at someone documenting a traffic stop, and the two begin to get into an argument. Moments later, you see the mask belonging to the protester behind the camera on the ground.

On Friday, Briggs was sentenced to supervised probation for the incident.

Harvey is five foot eleven and weighs 198 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. Authorities said he was seen driving his block 2015 Ford Fusion with the Tennessee license plate 156BHBD.

Anyone with information regarding Briggs’ whereabouts is asked to contact Columbia Police Department Dispatch at 931-388-2727.

Man missing in Columbia (Columbia Police)

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.