First Alert Forecast: More Wonderful Fall Weather

A little more chill to the air as we’re stepping outside this morning.

Be sure you don’t forget that jacket to start off the day but it’s shaping up to be another wonderful fall afternoon across the Mid State. We’ll have plenty of sunshine today with temperatures back in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. Expect another chilly one tonight with lows back in the 40s by tomorrow morning.

Our Wednesday is going to be slightly warmer with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s in the afternoon. Sunshine will hang around all day with just a few fair-weather clouds that could mix in.

A Canadian cold front will approach the Mid State on Thursday, but with a lack of moisture in the atmosphere we are not expecting more than a few more clouds throughout the day. Just out ahead of the front we’ll see the warmest air of the week with highs in the mid 80s for the afternoon. Behind that cold front get ready for a big temperature swing for the weekend.

Temperatures drop back into the mid 70s on Friday. It will be a sunny but breezy afternoon with wind gusts over 20 mph at times.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine on Saturday, but temperatures are going to have a tough time actually breaking out of the 60s across the Mid State all day.

Sunday looks slightly warmer with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s for the day under plenty of sun.

We’re back in the upper 70s on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.