Felony Lane Gang continues crime spree in Murfreesboro

By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police said they are looking for two women who are believed to be a part of the Felony Lane Gang that had reportedly resurfaced in the community in early Sept.

MPD said on July 12, a woman deposited a stolen check for $4,600 into an account at Redstone Financial Credit Union on Fortress Blvd. Investigators said the account belongs to a woman whose car was broken into, and her purse was stolen at a Greenway Trailhead in Nashville in June. The Nashville woman’s debit card was also used to withdraw $2,300. Authorities said the stolen check that the woman deposited was from a separate car break-in in Lebanon back in July.

The two women are believed to have committed similar fraudulent transactions in Huntsville, Alabama, and Lebanon. Police said the crimes match those of the Felony Lane Gang, a group of people known to break into cars, stealing IDs, debit/credit cards, and checks, often from parks, Trailheads, and gyms. The group typically uses the outside lanes at banks to make fraudulent transactions, constantly draining victims’ bank accounts.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these women is asked to contact Detective Jessica Rice at 629-201-5550.

