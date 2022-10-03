Fatal crash causes traffic delays


Drivers are currently being diverted.
Drivers are currently being diverted.
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - At least one person is dead following a crash in Robertson County involving a motorcycle and a truck Monday afternoon.

Smokey Barn News said traffic on Tom Austin Highway is being diverted at West County Farm Road as officials continue to clear the accident. Officials

Officials advise drivers to avoid the scene at this time.

This is a developing story.

