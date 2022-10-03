Ed Sheeran to perform at Nissan Stadium in 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Grammy-winning singer Ed Sheeran has announced he will be making a stop in Nashville during the North American leg of his music tour.

Sheeran will perform July 22 at Nissan Stadium. The “+ - = ÷ x Tour,” pronounced “The Mathematics Tour,” will feature artist Khalid, rapper and singer Russ, among other artists.

The tour will hitting stadiums across the country, according to a release.

Registration opened for Ticketmaster “Verified Fans” Monday at 9 a.m. CT and closes on Sunday, Oct. 9 at at 9 p.m. Fans can register HERE.

General ticket sales start Friday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m.

