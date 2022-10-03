Body found inside burned car at Wilson Co. boat ramp

LEBANON Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wilson County Sheriff’s Department discovered a body inside a burning vehicle at a boat ramp early Monday morning.

According to the WCSO, a resident who lives across from the Tyree Access boat ramp spotted a vehicle on fire in the parking lot. Wilson County Emergency Management Agency and WCSO were called to the scene, along with fire crews, and began putting out the fire.

Once the fire was out, a body was discovered inside the vehicle.

An investigation into the circumstances leading up to the vehicle fire and the person burned inside is underway.

