Attempted car theft at South Nashville dealership ends in shooting

Police say a car was stolen from the used car dealership prior to the shootout on the street.
By Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital on Monday morning.

According to police, twi cars crashed just after 2 a.m. in front of a used car dealership on Nolensville Pike and a shooting ensued. One of the cars was stolen from the dealership when another vehicle crashed into it. Two people inside the stolen car were shot, then fled the scene.

Police said they began knocking on doors for help. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Bullet casings were found inside the car and the investigation had Nolensville Pike shut down south of Thompson Lane as detectives attempted to uncover what led to the crash and subsequent shooting.

Shooting scene in front of H&M's Motor on Nolensville Pike.
Shooting scene in front of H&M's Motor on Nolensville Pike.(WSMV)

